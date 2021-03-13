Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH traded down $12.18 on Friday, hitting $375.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

