Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

