Archer Investment Corp Sells 590 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

