Archer Investment Corp Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

NYSE FNV opened at $113.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.