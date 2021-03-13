Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

