Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACA opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

