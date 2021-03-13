Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 769,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.