Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $181,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,637.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,873 shares of company stock valued at $250,611. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

