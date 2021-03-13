Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $943,000 in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,735. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.27.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.