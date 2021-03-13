Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

