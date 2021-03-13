ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,841.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $143,841.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) traded 864,804.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00668508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00066458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025008 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

