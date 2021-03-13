Argent Trust Co Acquires New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.83. 48,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,251. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

