Argent Trust Co Buys 163 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

