Argent Trust Co Buys New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. 2,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,917. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,800. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

