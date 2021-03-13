Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.