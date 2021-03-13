Argent Trust Co Has $443,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 22,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,415. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

