Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.