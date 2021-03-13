Argent Trust Co Makes New $317,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,795. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.32. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

