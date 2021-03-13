Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.19. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

