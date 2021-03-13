Argent Trust Co Sells 4,626 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NYSE OMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 10,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

