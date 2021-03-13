Argent Trust Co Sells 6,718 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,536,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.