Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NYSE:GPN opened at $209.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

