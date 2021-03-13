Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Purchases A$15,307.65 in Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour bought 30,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,307.65 ($10,934.04).

Benjamin Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Benjamin Seymour bought 161,575 shares of Ariadne Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.85.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

