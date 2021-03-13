Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,214 shares of company stock worth $56,859,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

