ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.43. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.