Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,238 shares of company stock worth $17,750,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.74. 513,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,641. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

