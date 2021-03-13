Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,238 shares of company stock worth $17,750,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.74. 513,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,641. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.