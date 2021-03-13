Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

