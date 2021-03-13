Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARESF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.