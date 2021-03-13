Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,190,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $102,740,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

