Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

