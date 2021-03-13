Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Sells $167,025.00 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $167,025.00.

AINC stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.