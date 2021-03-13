Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Up 7.7%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 464,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 845,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

