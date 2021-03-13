Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

