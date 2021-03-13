Associated Banc Corp Acquires 4,783 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

