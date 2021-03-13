Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

