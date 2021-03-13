Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,844.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 104,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $141.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $141.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

