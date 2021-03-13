Associated Banc Corp Buys 498 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $240.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average is $231.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

