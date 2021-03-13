Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

