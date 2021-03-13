Associated Banc Corp Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

