Associated Banc Corp Sells 216 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

AMP traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

