Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,109 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

