Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,244 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. 37,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,269. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.20. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $242.16.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.