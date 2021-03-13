Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

