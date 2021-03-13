AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

