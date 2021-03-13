Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

ATH opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

