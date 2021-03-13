Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Trading Up 10.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 134,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,808,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

