Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the February 11th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of ASAQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 307,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

