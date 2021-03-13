Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.