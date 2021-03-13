Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $41.23. 225,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

