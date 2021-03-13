Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 294.7% from the February 11th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 6,777,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,238. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

